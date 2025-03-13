The US proposal does not suit either side, and therefore has a chance of success - BBC military observer
Military observer Frank Gardner believes that the US ceasefire proposal may be successful because it does not completely suit either side. Ukraine quickly agreed to the White House proposal, the Kremlin has the floor.
The US-brokered ceasefire proposal is not exactly what either side would like, and therefore, paradoxically, it may have some chance of success. This was written by BBC military observer, retired British Army officer Frank Gardner, reports UNN.
In his opinion, Ukraine and its allies would ideally like to have a strong enough position in negotiations with Moscow now.
It does not have one now, so this agreement - along with the resumption of US military and intelligence assistance - is a lifeline for Ukraine
At the same time, according to him, russia believes that it is slowly winning this war, so there will be those who want it to continue, while "much of this concerns optics, that is, how things look and how people want them to look".
The leadership of Ukraine is receiving advice from its friends, including British National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell. Their message is clear: whether you like it or not, you must build relations with the White House and not oppose Trump. Thus, Ukraine quickly agreed to the US proposal for a comprehensive 30-day ceasefire
The observer calls this a clear confirmation of Trump's strategy: to forcibly end a war that he considers "impossible to win".
"The challenge for moscow now is how to stick to its original, maximalist goals of subjugating Ukraine without looking like an obstacle to peace. This will require skillful planning behind the walls of the kremlin," Gardner sums up.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said about the possibility of a ceasefire between Ukraine and russia within a few days. According to him, this will happen if russian leaders agree to such a proposal.
