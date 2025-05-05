The US President stated that he "does not rule out" the use of military force to control Greenland

US President Donald Trump admits the use of military force to establish control over Greenland. At the same time, he considers such a prospect for Canada "very unlikely." The head of the White House said this on Sunday, May 4, in an interview with NBC News, reports UNN with reference to the publication The Guardian, which quotes Trump.

Yes, when asked by a journalist whether he is ready to use military force against Canada, Trump replied: "I don't rule it out. I'm not saying I intend to do it, but I don't rule anything out. No, not there. We really need Greenland. Greenland is a very small number of people that we will take care of, and we will cherish them, and so on."

According to the head of the White House, the island is "very necessary" for the US for international security.

You know, we have Russian boats and Chinese boats, gunboats everywhere, aircraft carriers, gunboats, going up and down the coast of Greenland. We need to protect it. We need it internationally - Trump emphasized.

When asked to clarify whether he is considering the use of force against Canada, the US President replied: "I think it's very unlikely. I don't see it with Canada. I just don't see it."

In addition, Donald Trump said that he had a conversation with the new Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, and confirmed that they did not discuss the issue of his country joining the United States. However, he suggested that this topic may be discussed during Carney's visit to Washington "this or next week."

According to The Guardian, Carney, like approximately 90% of Canadians, opposes the idea of Canada joining the United States. However, Trump said he is ready for dialogue on this issue.

"I will always talk about it. You know why? We subsidize Canada to the tune of $200 billion a year," Trump said.

We don't really need their cars. We don't need their energy. We don't even need their energy. We have more of it than they do. We don't need their wood. We have excellent wood. All I need to do is free it from the environmental lunatics - said the American leader.

According to the publication, a survey published in April 2025 showed that 68% of Americans believe that Trump is serious about attempts by the US to seize Greenland, and 53% believe that Trump is serious about attempts by the US to seize Canada.

Donald Trump has previously stated that the annexation of Greenland is inevitable, possibly without military force. He added that the country is important for international security.

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen stated that the country itself determines the future, reacting to Trump's encroachments. Most residents are against joining the United States.

