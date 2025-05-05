The US President stated that he "does not rule out" the use of military force to control Greenland

$41.590.00
Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation
May 4, 01:59 PM • 17179 views

Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation

May 3, 09:33 AM • 73519 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 128774 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 131107 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 88099 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 89060 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 93332 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 65078 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 77560 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 126161 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

Popular news

Ukraine expects 1.8 million shells and is discussing the creation of an F-16 aviation school in the Czech Republic - Zelenskyy

May 4, 03:46 PM • 11985 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 11339 views

The White House congratulated Americans on "Star Wars" Day with a "portrait" of Trump with a lightsaber

May 4, 05:20 PM • 5814 views

The first in the world to shoot down the Russian "Kinzhal": what is known about the Ukrainian soldier

May 4, 05:38 PM • 9988 views

"Russia will have to give up all of Ukraine": Trump on signing a peace agreement

08:41 PM • 5026 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 131107 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 65011 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 95351 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 102423 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 126161 views
UNN Lite

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 11364 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 30519 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 44472 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 93332 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 42745 views
The US President stated that he "does not rule out" the use of military force to control Greenland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Donald Trump has stated the possibility of using force to control Greenland. Regarding Canada, he considers such a scenario unlikely, but does not rule it out completely.

The US President stated that he "does not rule out" the use of military force to control Greenland

US President Donald Trump admits the use of military force to establish control over Greenland. At the same time, he considers such a prospect for Canada "very unlikely." The head of the White House said this on Sunday, May 4, in an interview with NBC News, reports UNN with reference to the publication The Guardian, which quotes Trump.

Details

Yes, when asked by a journalist whether he is ready to use military force against Canada, Trump replied: "I don't rule it out. I'm not saying I intend to do it, but I don't rule anything out. No, not there. We really need Greenland. Greenland is a very small number of people that we will take care of, and we will cherish them, and so on."

According to the head of the White House, the island is "very necessary" for the US for international security.

You know, we have Russian boats and Chinese boats, gunboats everywhere, aircraft carriers, gunboats, going up and down the coast of Greenland. We need to protect it. We need it internationally

- Trump emphasized.

When asked to clarify whether he is considering the use of force against Canada, the US President replied: "I think it's very unlikely. I don't see it with Canada. I just don't see it."

In addition, Donald Trump said that he had a conversation with the new Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, and confirmed that they did not discuss the issue of his country joining the United States. However, he suggested that this topic may be discussed during Carney's visit to Washington "this or next week."

According to The Guardian, Carney, like approximately 90% of Canadians, opposes the idea of Canada joining the United States. However, Trump said he is ready for dialogue on this issue.

 "I will always talk about it. You know why? We subsidize Canada to the tune of $200 billion a year," Trump said.

We don't really need their cars. We don't need their energy. We don't even need their energy. We have more of it than they do. We don't need their wood. We have excellent wood. All I need to do is free it from the environmental lunatics

- said the American leader.

According to the publication, a survey published in April 2025 showed that 68% of Americans believe that Trump is serious about attempts by the US to seize Greenland, and 53% believe that Trump is serious about attempts by the US to seize Canada.

Let us remind you

Donald Trump has previously stated that the annexation of Greenland is inevitable, possibly without military force. He added that the country is important for international security.

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen stated that the country itself determines the future, reacting to Trump's encroachments. Most residents are against joining the United States.

The Trump administration developed a plan to take Greenland under US control11.04.25, 05:05 • 9453 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Greenland
Mark Carney
The Guardian
Donald Trump
Canada
United States
