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The U.S. Navy has awarded a $24.4 billion contract to accelerate the production of air defense and missile defense interceptors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1446 views

The U.S. Navy and Raytheon have signed a five-year agreement worth up to $24.4 billion for the production of SM-6 missiles. The contract may be extended for another two years.

The U.S. Navy has awarded a $24.4 billion contract to accelerate the production of air defense and missile defense interceptors

The U.S. Navy and Raytheon, a company within RTX Corporation, have signed a $24.4 billion contract to accelerate production of Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) missiles. UNN reports this, citing Raytheon and the U.S. Navy. 

Raytheon, an RTX business, has signed a five-year contract, with options for an additional two years, worth up to $24.4 billion to supply Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) interceptors, which will significantly increase stocks of critical munitions capable of carrying out both offensive strikes and missile defense missions

— Raytheon said in a statement.

The SM-6 supply contract is the latest in a series of major munitions contracts that the Pentagon has awarded this year in an effort to push contractors to ramp up production more quickly. It follows a previous multiyear agreement worth $20.7 billion for the supply of Raytheon’s AMRAAM air-to-air missiles, signed in late September, and a $58.6 billion contract for the supply of Patriot interceptors, which was awarded to Lockheed Martin. 

The company said that the SM-6 is the only combat-proven weapon capable of conducting air defense and anti-ship warfare while also providing missile defense. 

It has been successfully tested from various U.S. Navy ship platforms and ground-based launchers, providing the fleet with a versatile and highly reliable weapon to counter the full spectrum of kinetic threats faced by modern naval forces.

Acting U.S. Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao said: "Maritime power requires weapons that are produced quickly and in large quantities." 

This investment expands production and provides the firepower our military needs to fight, win, and return home safely

— Cao said.

We would like to remind you

The U.S. Department of Defense signed a seven-year, $22.9 billion contract with RTX’s Raytheon business to significantly increase production of Tomahawk cruise missiles.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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