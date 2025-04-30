The US is ready to sign a mineral agreement with Ukraine "this afternoon"

$41.560.18
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

The US is ready to sign a mineral agreement with Ukraine "this afternoon"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4964 views

The US Treasury Secretary has stated his readiness to sign a mineral agreement with Ukraine. According to Bessent, "last-minute" changes were made to the agreement.

The US is ready to sign a mineral agreement with Ukraine "this afternoon"

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the United States is ready to sign an agreement with Ukraine "this afternoon," UNN reports, citing the BBC.

Details 

U.S. President Donald Trump was asked about a mineral agreement with Ukraine — a question he addressed to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal30.04.2025, 16:34 • 81811 views

"Our side is ready to sign the agreement this afternoon if they are ready," says Bessent.

According to Bessent, both sides decided to make some "last-minute changes" to the agreement yesterday evening.

Zelenskyy on the agreement on rare earth metals: the document has become much stronger, equal28.04.2025, 22:28 • 3662 views

The U.S. Treasury Secretary did not specify exactly what changes were made.

Bessent adds that "it's the same agreement we agreed on over the weekend" and that nothing has been removed.

Let's add

Trump also outlined points about the number of deaths in Ukraine and his perception that Europe has not contributed enough to Ukraine's defense.

"As you know, we are always looking for rare earth metals," he adds, referring to the agreement. "They have a lot of them, and we have an agreement, so we can start digging and doing what we have to. It's also good for them."

"They will comply with the agreement soon," he says. "We have not yet seen the fruits of this agreement. I suspect we will."

Let us remind you

As reported FT, the United States and Ukraine faced last-minute obstacles on Wednesday as they were on the verge of signing a framework agreement on minerals. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Scott Bessent
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
