The US is ready to sign a mineral agreement with Ukraine "this afternoon"

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the United States is ready to sign an agreement with Ukraine "this afternoon," UNN reports, citing the BBC.

U.S. President Donald Trump was asked about a mineral agreement with Ukraine — a question he addressed to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

"Our side is ready to sign the agreement this afternoon if they are ready," says Bessent.

According to Bessent, both sides decided to make some "last-minute changes" to the agreement yesterday evening.

The U.S. Treasury Secretary did not specify exactly what changes were made.

Bessent adds that "it's the same agreement we agreed on over the weekend" and that nothing has been removed.

Trump also outlined points about the number of deaths in Ukraine and his perception that Europe has not contributed enough to Ukraine's defense.

"As you know, we are always looking for rare earth metals," he adds, referring to the agreement. "They have a lot of them, and we have an agreement, so we can start digging and doing what we have to. It's also good for them."

"They will comply with the agreement soon," he says. "We have not yet seen the fruits of this agreement. I suspect we will."

As reported FT, the United States and Ukraine faced last-minute obstacles on Wednesday as they were on the verge of signing a framework agreement on minerals.