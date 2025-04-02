The US has tightened sanctions against the Iranian arms supply network: details
Kyiv • UNN
The US has imposed sanctions on companies and citizens of Iran, China, and the UAE for supplying components for drones. Criminal charges have also been filed for conspiracy with the IRGC.
The US is introducing new sanctions against the Iranian arms procurement network. This is reported by the US Department of the Treasury, reports UNN.
Details
According to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), six companies and two citizens of Iran, the UAE and China were subject to restrictions. They provided components for the production of Mohajer-6 strike drones and other Iranian drones used in regional conflicts, and also transferred to the Russian Federation.
These measures are part of a large-scale campaign of pressure on Tehran, launched after the signing of the presidential memorandum on national security in February 2025. According to the official statement, the US seeks to limit Iran's access to modern technologies necessary for the production of weapons, in particular unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles.
In addition to sanctions, the US Department of Justice has filed criminal charges against two Iranian citizens and the company Rah Roshd for conspiring to supply American technology to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
The imposed sanctions provide for the blocking of assets of these individuals and companies in the United States, as well as a ban on any financial transactions with them. Violation of these restrictions may entail serious legal consequences for both American and foreign organizations that cooperate with sanctioned entities.
The US administration emphasizes that it will continue to fight against illegal arms supply networks that contribute to the strengthening of the Iranian military-industrial complex and threaten international security.
