The US asked Ukraine not to strike Moscow during CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s visit - media

CIA Director John Ratcliffe arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian officials. Before the trip, the United States informed Ukraine that a high-level delegation was heading to Moscow and asked it to suspend strikes until the delegation's departure. Axios reports this, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

The publication notes that this is Ratcliffe's first trip to Moscow since taking office and the highest-level visit by a representative of the Trump administration to Russia since January.

Before Ratcliffe's trip, the United States informed Ukraine that a high-level delegation was heading to Moscow and asked it to suspend strikes until the delegation's departure, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Reminder

On Tuesday, Ratcliffe flew from Riga (Latvia) to Moscow aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft. The CIA did not respond to multiple requests for comment.