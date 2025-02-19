The United States successfully test-fired an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from the Vandenberg Space Center in California. The missile was equipped with a telemetry joint test element to test the warhead. This was reported by the US Air Force, UNN reports.



This test launch is part of a regular and periodic effort to demonstrate that the U.S. nuclear deterrent remains safe, secure, effective, and capable of deterring 21st century threats, and to provide confidence to our allies. After more than 300 such tests, this test is part of the nation's commitment to maintaining a credible deterrent and is not a response to current world events, - they said in a statement.

Acting Secretary of the Air Force Gary Ashworth noted that today's test launch of the Minuteman III is one of the ways the Air Force demonstrates the readiness, accuracy and professionalism of the U.S. nuclear forces. He added that the launch also provides confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the country's nuclear deterrent mission.

Commander of the Air Force Global Strike Command, General Thomas Bussier, emphasized that the nuclear triad is the foundation of the national security of the United States and allies around the world.

This test launch demonstrates the readiness and reliability of our intercontinental ballistic missiles, - He said.



The Test and Evaluation Group of the 377th Division at the Vandenberg Cosmodrome oversaw the test launch. This is the only organization in the country that specializes in the professional testing of intercontinental ballistic missiles, accurately assessing their current and future capabilities.

Colonel Dustin Harmon, 377th Unit Commander, said that during the test, their team collected and analyzed performance metrics and other key data to assess the current capabilities of the missile system. He noted that this allows the team to analyze and report on the accuracy and reliability of the current system, while also testing projected improvements to the missile system.

The missile warhead traveled about 4,200 miles to the Ronald Reagan Test Site, located in the Republic of the Marshall Islands on Kwajalein Atoll in the Pacific Ocean. The test site's sensors, including high-precision radar and optical sensors, support research, development, testing, and evaluation of U.S. defense programs and space initiatives.

"The Reagan Proving Ground supports all Glory Trip missions," said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Casey Rumfelt, the range's director.

This test run is the culmination of months of preparation involving numerous government partners.

To recap

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi , believesthat it is possible to triple nuclear power by 2050 if two key factors are taken into account: countries' attitudes to climate change and energy security.