The United States successfully tests the launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 39948 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 65055 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103663 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 69115 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115902 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100726 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112917 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116668 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152387 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 66434 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109110 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 80754 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 46595 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74063 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103666 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115904 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152387 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143120 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175512 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33226 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74063 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133931 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135813 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164118 views
The United States successfully tests the launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile

The United States successfully tests the launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24779 views

The United States has successfully test-fired a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base. The missile traveled 4,200 miles to a test site in the Marshall Islands.

The United States successfully test-fired an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from the Vandenberg Space Center in California. The missile was equipped with a telemetry joint test element to test the warhead. This was reported by the US Air Force, UNN reports.

This test launch is part of a regular and periodic effort to demonstrate that the U.S. nuclear deterrent remains safe, secure, effective, and capable of deterring 21st century threats, and to provide confidence to our allies. After more than 300 such tests, this test is part of the nation's commitment to maintaining a credible deterrent and is not a response to current world events,

- they said in a statement.

Acting Secretary of the Air Force Gary Ashworth noted that today's test launch of the Minuteman III is one of the ways the Air Force demonstrates the readiness, accuracy and professionalism of the U.S. nuclear forces. He added that the launch also provides confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the country's nuclear deterrent mission.

Commander of the Air Force Global Strike Command, General Thomas Bussier, emphasized that the nuclear triad is the foundation of the national security of the United States and allies around the world.

This test launch demonstrates the readiness and reliability of our intercontinental ballistic missiles,

- He said.

The Test and Evaluation Group of the 377th Division at the Vandenberg Cosmodrome oversaw the test launch. This is the only organization in the country that specializes in the professional testing of intercontinental ballistic missiles, accurately assessing their current and future capabilities.

Colonel Dustin Harmon, 377th Unit Commander, said that during the test, their team collected and analyzed performance metrics and other key data to assess the current capabilities of the missile system. He noted that this allows the team to analyze and report on the accuracy and reliability of the current system, while also testing projected improvements to the missile system.

The missile warhead traveled about 4,200 miles to the Ronald Reagan Test Site, located in the Republic of the Marshall Islands on Kwajalein Atoll in the Pacific Ocean. The test site's sensors, including high-precision radar and optical sensors, support research, development, testing, and evaluation of U.S. defense programs and space initiatives.

"The Reagan Proving Ground supports all Glory Trip missions," said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Casey Rumfelt, the range's director.

This test run is the culmination of months of preparation involving numerous government partners.

To recap

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi , believesthat it is possible to triple nuclear power by 2050 if two key factors are taken into account: countries' attitudes to climate change and energy security.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the WorldTechnologies
united-states-air-forceUnited States Air Force
rafael-grossiRafael Grossi
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
united-statesUnited States

