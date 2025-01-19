The United States handed over 28 new Abrams tanks to Poland

Poland has received the first 28 M1A2SEPv3 Abrams tanks, which will be overhauled after transportation by sea and put into service with the Polish army. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense of Poland Wladyslaw Kosiak-Kamysh in social network X, UNN reports.

The first tanks of the M1A2SEPv3 version are already available. 28 Abrams tanks will undergo major repairs after being transported by sea and then go to the Polish army. In the end, we will have 250 of these Abrams tanks - Kosianiak-Kamysh said.

Recall

Poland is preparing a new package of military aid to Ukraine, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh said at the Ramstein meeting.