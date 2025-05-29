The Ukrainian national team will boycott the World Judo Championship due to the admission of Belarusians under the national flag - statement

$41.590.09
Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi
10:11 AM • 12965 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 31969 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 31834 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 56900 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 62739 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 101930 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 103656 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 111435 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 100824 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 171255 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

May 29, 02:03 AM • 80361 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

May 29, 02:35 AM • 50982 views

ISW: Putin wants to force the West to "surrender" Ukraine and dismantle NATO

May 29, 03:04 AM • 10066 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 31657 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 22601 views
Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 56900 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 139853 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 217286 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 227783 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 231756 views
"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 23364 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 32398 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 84348 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 144493 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 83000 views
The Ukrainian national team will boycott the World Judo Championship due to the admission of Belarusians under the national flag - statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

The Judo Federation of Ukraine will boycott the World Championship in Hungary due to the admission of Belarusians under the national flag. IJF confirmed the admission of Belarusian athletes to competitions from June 1, 2025.

The Ukrainian national team will boycott the World Judo Championship due to the admission of Belarusians under the national flag - statement
ukrainejudo.com

The official delegation of the Ukrainian national team will boycott the World Cup in Hungary due to the admission of Belarusians under the national flag, according to the official statement of the Judo Federation of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that the Judo Federation of Ukraine appealed to the International Judo Federation (IJF) with a request to confirm or deny the information of the NOC of Belarus dated May 16 regarding the decision of the Executive Committee of the IJF that, starting from June 1, 2025, Belarusian athletes are allowed to participate in all international competitions under national symbols.

Minsk announced the admission of Belarusian athletes to judo competitions under the national flag17.05.25, 14:24 • 4182 views

"On May 23, 2025, the Judo Federation of Ukraine received an official response from the IJF, which confirmed the decision of the Executive Committee. In particular, it was emphasized that "the IJF is committed to ensuring that sport serves as a platform for dialogue, unity and understanding - building bridges, not walls," the statement said.

In this regard, guided by the order of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine,... the Judo Federation of Ukraine is forced to make a decision not to participate in the official delegation of the national judo team of Ukraine in the World Championship, which will be held from June 13 to 19, 2025 in Budapest, Hungary

- reported by the Judo Federation of Ukraine.

The Judo Federation of Ukraine strongly condemned the IJF's decision and considers it contrary to the basic principles of justice, responsibility and solidarity in the global sports movement.

"We are convinced that the participation of athletes from aggressor countries under national symbols is not only political blindness, but also contempt for the victims of the war and international law," the Judo Federation of Ukraine emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Sports
Belarus
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine
