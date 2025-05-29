The Ukrainian national team will boycott the World Judo Championship due to the admission of Belarusians under the national flag - statement

The official delegation of the Ukrainian national team will boycott the World Cup in Hungary due to the admission of Belarusians under the national flag, according to the official statement of the Judo Federation of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that the Judo Federation of Ukraine appealed to the International Judo Federation (IJF) with a request to confirm or deny the information of the NOC of Belarus dated May 16 regarding the decision of the Executive Committee of the IJF that, starting from June 1, 2025, Belarusian athletes are allowed to participate in all international competitions under national symbols.

Minsk announced the admission of Belarusian athletes to judo competitions under the national flag

"On May 23, 2025, the Judo Federation of Ukraine received an official response from the IJF, which confirmed the decision of the Executive Committee. In particular, it was emphasized that "the IJF is committed to ensuring that sport serves as a platform for dialogue, unity and understanding - building bridges, not walls," the statement said.

In this regard, guided by the order of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine,... the Judo Federation of Ukraine is forced to make a decision not to participate in the official delegation of the national judo team of Ukraine in the World Championship, which will be held from June 13 to 19, 2025 in Budapest, Hungary - reported by the Judo Federation of Ukraine.

The Judo Federation of Ukraine strongly condemned the IJF's decision and considers it contrary to the basic principles of justice, responsibility and solidarity in the global sports movement.

"We are convinced that the participation of athletes from aggressor countries under national symbols is not only political blindness, but also contempt for the victims of the war and international law," the Judo Federation of Ukraine emphasized.