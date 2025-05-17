Minsk announced the admission of Belarusian athletes to judo competitions under the national flag
The NOC of Belarus stated that the International Judo Federation has allowed their athletes to compete under state symbols from June 1, 2025. However, there has been no official announcement about the lifting of sanctions yet.
The National Olympic Committee of Belarus stated that the International Judo Federation allegedly allowed Belarusian athletes to participate in international competitions under the state flag. The International Judo Federation has not yet officially announced the lifting of sanctions against Belarus. This is reported by the press service of the NOC of Belarus, reports UNN.
Details
"According to the decision of the Executive Committee of the International Judo Federation, Belarusian athletes are allowed to international tournaments under the state flag with the coat of arms and anthem of our country from June 1, 2025," the statement reads.
The NOC of Belarus stated that the president of the federation, Marius Vizer, said that "The International Federation is looking forward to welcoming Belarusian athletes back to the tatami under the state flag of Belarus, supporting the long-standing values and traditions of judo."
If the sanctions are lifted from Belarus after all, the athletes will be able to compete under their symbols at the World Championships, which will be held on June 13-20 in Budapest.
Addendum
In March 2022, the International Judo Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in international competitions.
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a resolution calling for a ban on the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in international competitions.