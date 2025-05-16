Ukrainian delegation will seek to discuss a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin at the negotiations - media

Russian-Ukrainian talks - the first direct talks in three years - are expected to begin soon, with Ukrainian sources reporting that the delegation from Kyiv at today's talks will seek to discuss a meeting between Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Sky News reports, UNN writes.

The meeting, which will also be attended by Turkish officials, was scheduled to begin at 12:30 in Istanbul. This is the second trilateral meeting of the day after a meeting between the US, Turkey and Ukraine earlier today.

Ukrainian sources report that the delegation from Kyiv at today's talks will seek to discuss a meeting between Putin and Zelensky. - the publication writes.

Addition

Turkish, American and Ukrainian delegations met at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul under the chairmanship of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on May 15 at around 10:45 within the framework of the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks. Negotiations lasted until approximately 12 o'clock.

The trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia and Ukraine, which will take place in the same place, was scheduled for 12:30.

These will be the first direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow since those that took place shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey ready for negotiations, but Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin refused to attend direct talks, although he himself had proposed them before, and instead sent a lower-level delegation.

US President Donald Trump hinted that he was ready to join high-level talks in Turkey, but dispelled any hope of a breakthrough after confirming Putin's absence.