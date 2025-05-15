The Ukrainian delegation plans to arrive in Istanbul tonight - Presidential Advisor

The Ukrainian delegation plans to arrive in Istanbul tonight. This was announced to journalists by the advisor to the President of Ukraine on communications Dmytro Lytvyn, reports UNN.

Details

Ukrainian representatives plan to be in Istanbul tonight - Lytvyn said.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called the level of the Russian delegation similar to a dummy one.

However, he decided to send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul to meet with the Russian delegation, but not the entire delegation, it is aimed at trying to achieve the first steps towards de-escalation.

Also, Volodymyr Zelensky reported that negotiations in Istanbul may begin tonight or tomorrow morning. The delegations of Ukraine, Turkey and the United States are ready to work, the only question is for the Russians.