The Ukrainian delegation made a very clear statement that it shares Trump's vision for peace - Waltz
Kyiv • UNN
The advisor to the US president reported on Ukraine's readiness to accept the American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. The parties discussed the details of ending the war and guarantees for establishing peace.
U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Waltz stated that the Ukrainian delegation made a very clear message that they share the vision of U.S. President Donald Trump regarding peace. He made this statement following the meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the U.S. in Jeddah, reports UNN.
The Ukrainian delegation today made a very clear message that they share President Trump's vision for peace, they share his vision for ending the killings, and the tragic slaughter that is happening on the front line. Secondly, they took concrete steps, and made specific proposals not only by accepting our proposals for a comprehensive ceasefire, and you see that this is our joint statement, but we also delved into the details of how this war will be ended once and for all.
He noted that the parties discussed what guarantees are in place for establishing peace, as well as what is needed to stop this war.
Another thing I want to make very clear is that President Trump has initiated diplomatic efforts in the Oval Office, speaking with President Putin and President Zelensky. Now this "shuttle" diplomacy continues
Recall
Ukraine has expressed its readiness to accept the American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire regime ceasefire on the condition of acceptance and simultaneous implementation by the Russian Federation.