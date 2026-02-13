Reconstruction Fund received over 60 project proposals, most from Ukrainian companies

The American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund received over 60 project proposals in its first month of accepting applications. Of these, 37 were from Ukrainian companies. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Svyrydenko reported, the team has already moved on to concrete work with the proposals. The first project is preparing to undergo the due diligence procedure. Another 21 are in the processing stage. All projects concern key areas — energy, infrastructure, critical minerals, and innovative technologies.

The Fund has a starting capital of 150 million dollars — 75 million each from Ukraine and the USA. Additionally, it is replenished with funds from the sale of licenses. A governing council and specialized committees have been created, an investment advisor has been selected — meaning all conditions for further investment decisions have been met. We aim to sign the first three investment agreements by the end of 2026 - the Prime Minister announced.

According to her, the Fund will primarily invest in projects that will help attract additional capital for investments and will have the greatest effect on our economy. The Fund is part of a long-term economic partnership with the United States, which combines investment, technology, and a security component.

