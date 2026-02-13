Reconstruction Fund received over 60 project proposals, most from Ukrainian companies

$42.990.04
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes
Oksen Lisovyi signed an order on the reorganization of vocational education institutions - what will change
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected ending
NABU detective, who owns a collection of coins from tsarist Russia and millions in cash, has bought a second house for 3 million
Former Deputy Head of the President's Office Shurma and his brother declared wanted - Ministry of Internal Affairs
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected ending
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her diet
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57
The Guardian

Reconstruction Fund received over 60 project proposals, most from Ukrainian companies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

The American-Ukrainian Investment Reconstruction Fund received over 60 project proposals in a month, 37 of which were from Ukrainian companies. The first project is being prepared for due diligence, and 21 more are being processed.

Reconstruction Fund received over 60 project proposals, most from Ukrainian companies

The American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund received over 60 project proposals in its first month of accepting applications. Of these, 37 were from Ukrainian companies. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Svyrydenko reported, the team has already moved on to concrete work with the proposals. The first project is preparing to undergo the due diligence procedure. Another 21 are in the processing stage. All projects concern key areas — energy, infrastructure, critical minerals, and innovative technologies.

US Reconstruction Investment Fund begins operations: first contribution made, and Ukraine will double it - Svyrydenko17.09.25, 15:59 • 2852 views

The Fund has a starting capital of 150 million dollars — 75 million each from Ukraine and the USA. Additionally, it is replenished with funds from the sale of licenses. A governing council and specialized committees have been created, an investment advisor has been selected — meaning all conditions for further investment decisions have been met. We aim to sign the first three investment agreements by the end of 2026

- the Prime Minister announced.

According to her, the Fund will primarily invest in projects that will help attract additional capital for investments and will have the greatest effect on our economy. The Fund is part of a long-term economic partnership with the United States, which combines investment, technology, and a security component.

American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund opens project submissions via online portal: first three investment deals planned within a year08.01.26, 10:54 • 4278 views

Antonina Tumanova

Economy Politics
Technology
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Electricity
United States
Ukraine