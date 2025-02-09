The Times journalists reveal new details of traitor Kulinich's work for Russia

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 42591 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 88105 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101773 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116531 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100118 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124885 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102496 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113220 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116836 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158922 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103116 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 92939 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 64148 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106013 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100252 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116515 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124871 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158912 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149228 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181413 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100252 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106013 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136623 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138434 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166390 views
The Times journalists reveal new details of traitor Kulinich's work for Russia

The Times journalists reveal new details of traitor Kulinich's work for Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 65107 views

The SBU gained access to documents from the FSB office on the activities of the former head of the Crimean department Kulinich. The materials confirm his work for Russia and sabotage of Ukraine's defense before the invasion.

The Times, a reputable British publication, published an investigation into the work of the former head of the Crimean SBU Oleg Kulinich for the Russian Federation, UNN reports.

Details

The article states that the SBU gained access to a set of documents seized from a computer in the office of Russian special services in Moscow, as well as during a search of the spy's apartment in Kyiv. Among other things, there are photos and videos of Kulinich vacationing abroad with Vladimir Sivkovich, the curator of the network of Russian spies in Ukraine, as well as their correspondence.

The documents confirm that Kulinich had access to critical classified data on the country's defense capabilities, and therefore was the most valuable agent for the FSB. In his position in 2020-2021, he effectively destroyed counterintelligence activities in Crimea.

In April 2021, he initiated large-scale anti-terrorist exercises in the Kherson region, which he used to identify weaknesses in Ukraine's defense. In the first hours of the invasion, he blocked any attempts to inform the SBU leadership about the real situation in the region, and even took away weapons from SBU officers,

- the article says.

Recall

In 2022, the SBU detained Oleh Kulinich on suspicion of high treason as a result of a special operation led by SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk.

In July 2023, law enforcement officers submitted to the court an act of treason and other crimes against the former head of the SBU Main Directorate in Crimea, Oleh Kulinich, who, according to the investigation, acted in favor of the aggressor country.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
the-timesThe Times
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising