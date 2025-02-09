The Times, a reputable British publication, published an investigation into the work of the former head of the Crimean SBU Oleg Kulinich for the Russian Federation, UNN reports.

Details

The article states that the SBU gained access to a set of documents seized from a computer in the office of Russian special services in Moscow, as well as during a search of the spy's apartment in Kyiv. Among other things, there are photos and videos of Kulinich vacationing abroad with Vladimir Sivkovich, the curator of the network of Russian spies in Ukraine, as well as their correspondence.

The documents confirm that Kulinich had access to critical classified data on the country's defense capabilities, and therefore was the most valuable agent for the FSB. In his position in 2020-2021, he effectively destroyed counterintelligence activities in Crimea.

In April 2021, he initiated large-scale anti-terrorist exercises in the Kherson region, which he used to identify weaknesses in Ukraine's defense. In the first hours of the invasion, he blocked any attempts to inform the SBU leadership about the real situation in the region, and even took away weapons from SBU officers, - the article says.

Recall

In 2022, the SBU detained Oleh Kulinich on suspicion of high treason as a result of a special operation led by SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk.

In July 2023, law enforcement officers submitted to the court an act of treason and other crimes against the former head of the SBU Main Directorate in Crimea, Oleh Kulinich, who, according to the investigation, acted in favor of the aggressor country.