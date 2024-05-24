Time of power outage schedules has been changed for today - Yasno
Kyiv • UNN
National energy company Ukrenergo has reportedly changed the time of its blackout schedules for today - from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. without outages.
NPC Ukrenergo once again improves its daily forecast - from 11 to 14 without outages
