Time of power outage schedules has been changed for today - Yasno

The national energy company Ukrenergo has changed the time of its blackout schedules for today - from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. without interruptions, Yasno CEO Serhiy Kovalenko said, UNN reports.

NPC Ukrenergo once again improves its daily forecast - from 11 to 14 without outages - Kovalenko wrote on Facebook.

Electricity shortages persist, blackout schedules are in effect around the clock - Ukrenergo