The terrorist country is suffering losses: 1080 soldiers killed in 24 hours
Kyiv • UNN
According to the Ukrainian military, russia lost 1,080 personnel, 2 tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 14 artillery systems and 8 unmanned aerial vehicles over the past 24 hours.
russia lost 1,080 personnel over the last day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 06/17/24:
- Personnel: 527390 (+1080).
- Tanks: 7958 (+2).
- Armored combat vehicles: 15287 (+18).
- Artillery systems: 13927 (+14).
- RSVP: 1104.
- Air defense means: 853.
- Airplanes: 359.
- Helicopters: 326.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 11167 (+8).
- Cruise missiles: 2296.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 18991 (+24).
- Special equipment: 2337 (+12).
