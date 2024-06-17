The terrorist country is suffering losses: 1080 soldiers killed in 24 hours

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 326 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 17143 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 154094 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 148740 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 161786 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212185 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246589 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152951 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371049 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183503 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 98417 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 141414 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 129261 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 37187 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 55683 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 328 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 154094 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 129499 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 148740 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 141629 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12816 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13992 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18011 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19136 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 37371 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The terrorist country is suffering losses: 1080 soldiers killed in 24 hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31516 views

According to the Ukrainian military, russia lost 1,080 personnel, 2 tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 14 artillery systems and 8 unmanned aerial vehicles over the past 24 hours.

The terrorist country is suffering losses: 1080 soldiers killed in 24 hours

russia lost 1,080 personnel over the last day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 06/17/24:

- Personnel: 527390 (+1080).

- Tanks: 7958 (+2).

- Armored combat vehicles: 15287 (+18).

- Artillery systems: 13927 (+14).

- RSVP: 1104.

- Air defense means: 853.

- Airplanes: 359.

- Helicopters: 326.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 11167 (+8).

- Cruise missiles: 2296.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 18991 (+24).

- Special equipment: 2337 (+12).

russia loses another 1160 soldiers in the war in Ukraine16.06.24, 06:58 • 53665 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91