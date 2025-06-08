$41.470.00
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

The TCC denies the existence of a deferral and the detention of veteran Zamrii in the basement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Chernivtsi TCC denies the detention of veteran Zamrii in the basement, claiming that he was not entitled to a deferral. Zamrii claimed to have been held for three days, despite having a reservation.

The TCC denies the existence of a deferral and the detention of veteran Zamrii in the basement

The Chernivtsi Regional TCC and SP reacted to the statement of military medic and war veteran Roman Zamrii, who claimed that he was held in the basement for three days despite having a reservation.

The TCC stated that he was not held in the basement, and he did not have the right to a deferral, UNN reports.

Comment regarding Roman Zamrii's publications on social networks. On June 4, in the afternoon, the citizen was stopped at one of the checkpoints in the Chernivtsi region to check documents and invited to clarify military registration data to the 1st department of the Dnistrovskyi RTCC and SP. The conscript did not have the right to a deferral and was found fit for military service by the military medical commission.

- the TCC said. 

The Chernivtsi Regional TCC also claims that he was waiting for dispatch in the premises of the security platoon of the 1st department of the Dnistrovskyi RTCC and SP (not the basement).

There were no illegal actions against the citizen on the part of the TCC and SP representatives, they acted within the law. On June 5, the conscript was enrolled in the team and left the TCC and SP department in the evening. The next day, he arrived at the designated military unit to serve in his specialty

- the TCC states. 

In addition, the TCC claims that the facts expressed by Zamrii are being checked, the command will make appropriate decisions regarding officials. We will add that Zamrii indicated in his post the presence of a reservation, the TCC for some reason writes and emphasizes the deferral. There is a difference between them.

TCC violations: Lubinets reported more than 1,500 complaints from citizens01.05.25, 11:58 • 10720 views

Context

Former combat medic Roman Zamrii, call sign "Yoda," stated on Facebook that he was allegedly detained by TCC representatives despite having a reservation and held in a basement in Chernivtsi for three days. As a result, he was taken to a military unit.

About war veteran Zamrii As Suspilne and Radio Svoboda wrote, Zamrii saved at least 700 Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines. He first went to the front as a volunteer back in 2014. After the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, he served for three years with interruptions — in Luhansk, Donetsk, and Kherson regions.

In July 2023, he returned from the front to family medicine. It was noted that Roman is raising three children on his own.

In January 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi awarded Roman Zamrii the Order of Merit III degree.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
