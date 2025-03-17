The tax office exceeded the budget revenue plan by UAH 22 billion in two months - Kravchenko
Kyiv • UNN
The State Tax Service exceeded the budget revenue plan by UAH 22 billion in two months. This was made possible by business contributions.
The overfulfillment of the tax revenue plan amounted to UAH 22 billion in two months. This was stated by the head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, during the extended meeting "Dialogue between Government and Business". Presentation of the digital, analytical platform "Pulse", reports UNN.
I wanted to report that in two months we exceeded the budget revenue plan - plus UAH 22 billion. This is thanks to business, your taxes
In his opinion, the State Tax Service has become more transparent and open in two months.
We want to become even better and become a friend to business. To this end, we became the first body to join the initiative of the President of Ukraine, the Office of the President, the "Pulse" project, and we want to get feedback from business on where we can become even better, what we need to improve, we are ready for this and look forward to your обращения
He noted that the State Tax Service does not stop there and holds weekly meetings with businesses in the regions.
We hold meetings with business associations in Kyiv, in different parts of our country. This week we will be in Kharkiv, next week in other regions. Please join these meetings and we will improve the tax service together
Ukraine launched the "Pulse" platform to collect feedback on public services from businesses.
Ruslan Kravchenko reported that the State Budget received UAH 78.8 billion in February. The overfulfillment is due to high revenues from VAT, excise taxes, and personal income tax.