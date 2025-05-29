The Taliban want to ban table football: why

The Taliban in the Afghan province of Daikundi announced that they would ban table football if the heads of the football players were not torn off. This was reported by UNN with reference to the British television channel for the diaspora from Afghanistan, Afghanistan International.

Details

As local sources told the TV channel, the Taliban group in Daikundi province claims that the miniature figures of players resemble idols, which, in their opinion, is prohibited in Islam.

The sources clarified that the Taliban demanded that table football clubs remove the heads of the players' figures in order to continue the game. If the requirement is not met, the game will be completely banned.

The Taliban have not yet made an official statement regarding the ban.

Let us remind you

Over the past four years, the Taliban government has increasingly restricted or banned various games and recreational activities in Afghanistan. Thus, the Taliban sports department suspended the activities of the Afghan Chess Federation, declaring chess "haram" - forbidden.