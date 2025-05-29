The Taliban want to ban table football: why

$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 7712 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

10:11 AM • 22631 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 52059 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 46140 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 83342 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 74437 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 108129 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 107602 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 112551 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101439 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Tags
Authors
Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: a 49-year-old man wounded

May 29, 04:12 AM • 19132 views

Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until the human resource runs out - ISW

May 29, 04:25 AM • 10360 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 51709 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 43166 views

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

07:57 AM • 14447 views
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

01:16 PM • 7570 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 83254 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 153507 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 230626 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 241232 views
Joe Biden

Barack Obama

John Healey

Mark Rutte

Vitalii Kim

Kyiv

Romania

Berlin

Kharkiv Oblast

Finland

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 43402 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 51945 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 90168 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 149864 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 88034 views
Telegram

Lockheed P-3 Orion

TikTok

Dassault Rafale

Dassault Mirage 2000

The Taliban want to ban table football: why

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1126 views

In the Afghan province of Daikundi, the Taliban are demanding that the heads of football players in table football be torn off. Otherwise, the game will be banned for religious reasons.

The Taliban want to ban table football: why

The Taliban in the Afghan province of Daikundi announced that they would ban table football if the heads of the football players were not torn off. This was reported by UNN with reference to the British television channel for the diaspora from Afghanistan, Afghanistan International.

Details

As local sources told the TV channel, the Taliban group in Daikundi province claims that the miniature figures of players resemble idols, which, in their opinion, is prohibited in Islam.

The sources clarified that the Taliban demanded that table football clubs remove the heads of the players' figures in order to continue the game. If the requirement is not met, the game will be completely banned.

The Taliban have not yet made an official statement regarding the ban.

Let us remind you

Over the past four years, the Taliban government has increasingly restricted or banned various games and recreational activities in Afghanistan. Thus, the Taliban sports department suspended the activities of the Afghan Chess Federation, declaring chess "haram" - forbidden.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
Taliban
Afghanistan
