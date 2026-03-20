The state will help Kyiv prepare its housing stock for next winter - Svyrydenko

The state will help Kyiv prepare its housing stock for next winter. Residential high-rise buildings in the capital will be equipped with backup power sources as part of an experimental project. The corresponding resolution was adopted today at an off-site government meeting. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Head of Government, the state will finance the purchase and installation of batteries, inverters, and generators to ensure the operation of elevators and engineering systems, as well as lighting of common areas.

The equipment will be purchased at the state's expense. The residents will be responsible for operation: fuel purchase, maintenance, and repair.

Participation in the project is voluntary — the decision is made by co-owners of apartment buildings.

The resolution creates legal grounds for the implementation of the program, and also simplifies the necessary permitting procedures for construction and land allocation - emphasized the Prime Minister.

Yulia Svyrydenko noted that the Kyiv City State Administration must form a list of houses that meet the program's criteria and determine the funding needs within 30 days. After that, the Government will make a separate decision on the allocation of funds.

The program for Kyiv will be implemented as a pilot project. We are studying the feasibility and possibilities of expanding it to other cities - noted the Prime Minister.

It is noted that the experimental project to provide backup power systems for Kyiv's high-rise buildings is part of the regions' resilience plans - a set of measures to prepare the energy system and housing and communal services for the next heating season. The regions' resilience plans were developed by the Government together with the regional military administrations and local self-government bodies.

Kyiv presented a resilience plan, but it needs refinement - Svyrydenko