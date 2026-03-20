Kyiv presented a resilience plan, but it needs refinement - Svyrydenko

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced that Kyiv has presented a resilience plan worth UAH 61.6 billion, which provides for the protection of 57 critical infrastructure facilities. The head of the government announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Kyiv presented a resilience plan at a meeting of the Coordination Center. This is the last region whose winter preparedness plan must be approved by the National Security and Defense Council. The document provides for the protection of 57 critical infrastructure facilities and the installation of more than 200 MW of additional generation to power heat and water supply facilities, sewerage, and others by the end of the year. - the message says.

According to her, the key priority of Kyiv's resilience plan should be the development of distributed heat supply, and in this part, the plan needs to be finalized.

In this regard, Svyrydenko instructed the plan developers to complete this by early April 2026.

The total budget of Kyiv's resilience plan is UAH 61.6 billion. Of these, the city's own funds amount to UAH 10.6 billion. The need for additional funding is UAH 51 billion. The government provides the necessary assistance to the capital in preparing the plan and will support its implementation after approval. - added the Prime Minister.

Recall

Yulia Svyrydenko presented a regional energy resilience plan worth 278 billion hryvnias. Diplomats are to attract partners to purchase equipment and fuel.