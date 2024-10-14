The state has already purchased and sent a million drones to the front - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy announced the production of one million drones for the Defense Forces at public expense. Ukraine plans to increase its own production, but lacks funding to increase the volume to 1.5-2 million drones.
Ukraine has already handed over one million drones to the Defense Forces, which were purchased at public expense. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, UNN reports.
Details
There was a report by Oleksandr Kamyshyn on our production, domestic production and supply to the army. As of today, there are already a million drones that have been purchased at public expense and delivered to the front. And this is only what the state is doing
He emphasized that there are also supplies from volunteers who support the Armed Forces. The Head of State thanked all those working to strengthen the Defense Forces and assured that Ukraine would increase its own production.
Recall
In the summer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that Ukraine is capable of producing 1.5-2 million dronesbut lacks funding.