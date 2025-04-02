The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Kharkiv: 8 injured and fires on more than 1800 sq.m
Kyiv • UNN
At night, Kharkiv was subjected to a massive drone attack, hitting civilian enterprises in the Kholodnohirskyi district. 8 people were injured, including three children, and large-scale fires broke out.
On the night of April 2, Kharkiv was the target of a massive attack by the enemy, who used ударні drones. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
According to information, the hits fell on two civilian enterprises located in the Kholodnohirsky district of the city.
As a result of the explosions, fires broke out in production buildings with a total area of over 1,800 square meters.
According to reports, 8 people were injured in the attack, including three children. All victims suffered serious psycho-emotional damage, including stress reaction. Damage to private houses near the impact sites was also recorded.
Significant resources have been involved in eliminating the consequences of the attack: rescuers of the State Emergency Service are working in an enhanced composition – 89 people and 29 units of equipment. In addition, dog handlers and pyrotechnicians were sent to the scene to ensure safety and conduct additional work. Municipal services of the city also provide assistance, sending 19 units of equipment and 49 employees. Rescue operations are ongoing.
Reminder
It was previously informed that the industrial zone and about 20 houses were damaged due to the shelling of the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv. It is known about eight injured, including an infant and children.
