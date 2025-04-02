Attack on Kharkiv: most hits were in the industrial zone
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the shelling of the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, the industrial zone and about 20 houses were damaged. Eight people are known to have been injured, including an infant and children.
During the massive shelling of the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, most of the hits fell on the industrial zone. This was reported by Dmytro Chubenko, speaker of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, reports UNN.
Details
According to him, there are still fires in warehouses and production facilities on an area of about 2,000 square meters. At the same time, civilian enterprises were affected.
As a result of the explosions, about 20 private residential buildings were also damaged. ... The enemy used "Geran-2" strike UAVs
He added that as of three o'clock in the morning, there is information about eight injured people who have an acute reaction to stress. These are four women aged 40 to 51, a 53-year-old man, a 16-year-old girl, a 9-month-old baby and a 7-year-old boy.
Recall
The number of victims as a result of the night shelling of Kharkiv by the Russians has increased to eight. Among the victims is a 9-month-old boy. The city was hit by 15 drone strikes.
