The State Department stated that American ownership of facilities in Ukraine could provide protection for strategic infrastructure

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16728 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107307 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168970 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106478 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343018 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173482 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144816 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196109 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124838 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108150 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

The State Department stated that American ownership of facilities in Ukraine could provide protection for strategic infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12290 views

The State Department stated that American ownership of strategic facilities in Ukraine could become a deterrent to attacks. Trump believes that the US could be useful in managing Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

The State Department stated that American ownership of facilities in Ukraine could provide protection for strategic infrastructure

The possibility of creating an economic partnership between the United States and Ukraine, in particular through American ownership of some strategic facilities on the territory of Ukraine, could become a factor ensuring the protection of strategically important facilities on the territory of Ukraine. This was stated by US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details 

Bruce emphasized that such cooperation could become an important deterrent against potential attacks. 

Well, again, this comes from President Trump, who we think is one of the best businessmen who has ever been, and he knows how to make deals, and there is serious consideration, in fact, that if you have a legal entity owned by Americans, through a company, perhaps - not necessarily the government - then it creates - I think the presumption is that it creates a deterrent to strike; that you also have an economic partnership that increases the economic viability of the country, the overall, certainly, infrastructure of the country; and it's also true - and I don't want to assume what you mean

- explained the spokeswoman.

In addition, she emphasized the importance of such economic relations.

It is also true - I think so - and I don't want to assume what President Trump meant, but as a normal person you would understand that it is probably somewhat beneficial to have economic relations with a country that has a history of being able to defend itself and its friends, and which makes it a little more difficult to attack you because of the possible consequences

- added Bruce.

Recall 

White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt noted that during a phone conversation with Zelenskyy, Trump said that the United States could be very helpful in managing Ukrainian nuclear power plants. 

Levitt stated that if the United States owned Ukrainian nuclear power plants, it would be the best protection for these facilities.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
