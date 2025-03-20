The State Department stated that American ownership of facilities in Ukraine could provide protection for strategic infrastructure
Kyiv • UNN
The State Department stated that American ownership of strategic facilities in Ukraine could become a deterrent to attacks. Trump believes that the US could be useful in managing Ukrainian nuclear power plants.
The possibility of creating an economic partnership between the United States and Ukraine, in particular through American ownership of some strategic facilities on the territory of Ukraine, could become a factor ensuring the protection of strategically important facilities on the territory of Ukraine. This was stated by US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce during a briefing, reports UNN.
Details
Bruce emphasized that such cooperation could become an important deterrent against potential attacks.
Well, again, this comes from President Trump, who we think is one of the best businessmen who has ever been, and he knows how to make deals, and there is serious consideration, in fact, that if you have a legal entity owned by Americans, through a company, perhaps - not necessarily the government - then it creates - I think the presumption is that it creates a deterrent to strike; that you also have an economic partnership that increases the economic viability of the country, the overall, certainly, infrastructure of the country; and it's also true - and I don't want to assume what you mean
In addition, she emphasized the importance of such economic relations.
It is also true - I think so - and I don't want to assume what President Trump meant, but as a normal person you would understand that it is probably somewhat beneficial to have economic relations with a country that has a history of being able to defend itself and its friends, and which makes it a little more difficult to attack you because of the possible consequences
Recall
White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt noted that during a phone conversation with Zelenskyy, Trump said that the United States could be very helpful in managing Ukrainian nuclear power plants.
Levitt stated that if the United States owned Ukrainian nuclear power plants, it would be the best protection for these facilities.