The spawning ban on fishing is ending in Ukraine: what you need to know

On Tuesday, June 10, the spawning ban on fishing ends in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN referring to the State Environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine.

Details

Fishing is allowed in lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. The ban on fishing in the tributary waters of rivers (old riverbeds, floodplains) is in effect until June 30.

Ukrainians are allowed to fish under the general conditions provided for by the Rules of Amateur and Sport Fishing. These are the following rules:

Fishing is allowed in the following cases:

with rods of all types, with a total number of hooks not more than 7 per fishing trip and spinning with a lure;

the daily catch rate of fish is 3 kg + 1 pc;

minimum allowable sizes of fish that are allowed to catch and specified in the appendix to the Rules.

In case of violations, the following fines are provided: from 1,000 to 5,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens, restriction or imprisonment for up to 3 years. Fishing with explosives, poisonous substances, electric current or other methods of mass destruction of fish is prohibited.

Recall

In Ukraine, on April 1, the spring-summer spawning ban on fishing started. Fishing is allowed outside spawning grounds with a limited number of hooks.