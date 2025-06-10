The spawning ban on fishing is ending in Ukraine: what you need to know
The spawning ban on fishing ends in Ukraine on June 10, but the ban in the tributary waters of rivers is in effect until June 30. Fishing is allowed with rods with a limited number of hooks and spinning, the daily catch rate is 3 kg + 1 piece.
On Tuesday, June 10, the spawning ban on fishing ends in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN referring to the State Environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine.
Fishing is allowed in lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. The ban on fishing in the tributary waters of rivers (old riverbeds, floodplains) is in effect until June 30.
Ukrainians are allowed to fish under the general conditions provided for by the Rules of Amateur and Sport Fishing. These are the following rules:
- with rods of all types, with a total
number of hooks not more than 7 per fishing trip and spinning with a lure;
- the daily catch rate of fish is 3 kg + 1 pc;
- minimum allowable sizes of fish that are allowed to
catch and specified in the appendix to the Rules.
In case of violations, the following fines are provided: from 1,000 to 5,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens, restriction or imprisonment for up to 3 years. Fishing with explosives, poisonous substances, electric current or other methods of mass destruction of fish is prohibited.
In Ukraine, on April 1, the spring-summer spawning ban on fishing started. Fishing is allowed outside spawning grounds with a limited number of hooks.