The spawning ban on fishing is ending in Ukraine: what you need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1136 views

The spawning ban on fishing ends in Ukraine on June 10, but the ban in the tributary waters of rivers is in effect until June 30. Fishing is allowed with rods with a limited number of hooks and spinning, the daily catch rate is 3 kg + 1 piece.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyWeather and environment
        Ukraine
