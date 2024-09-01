The situation is difficult in the direction of Russia's main attack - Syrsky

The situation in the direction of the main attack of the Russian occupiers is difficult. Despite the fact that the enemy has an advantage in the number of weapons and people, thanks to Ukrainian soldiers, it suffers significant losses. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to UNN.

The situation is difficult in the direction of the enemy's main attack. But all necessary decisions at all levels are being made without delay. Despite the fact that the enemy has an advantage in the number of weapons and people, thanks to our soldiers, they suffer significant losses. The fight for Ukraine continues, - Syrsky wrote on Facebook.

Addendum

On August 28, it was reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyy on the situation in Pokrovske and other areas in Donetsk region, as the key Russian efforts and the largest forces are concentrated there.

The General Staff reported today, September 1, that Ukrainian troops repelled 52 enemy attacks of varying intensity in the Pokrovsk sector. In total, 199 combat engagements were recorded along the entire frontline over the past day.