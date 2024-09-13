The situation in the energy system remains quite difficult - the Ministry of Energy

The situation in the Ukrainian energy system remains quite complicated, but balanced and controlled. This was announced by the First Deputy Minister of Energy Yuriy Sheiko during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

As of today, this morning, the situation in the system is balanced and under control, but it remains quite difficult. We do not expect any restrictions today and do not plan any in the morning. We are working in a balanced mode throughout Ukraine. However, I would like to note that the damage caused by Russia's shelling and attacks on Ukraine's power system has complicated the operation of our power system - Sheiko said.

According to him, the worst situation remains in the border regions: Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv and Sumy.

Addendum

Over the past day, civilian energy infrastructure in six regions of Ukraine came under hostile fire. In particular, an industrial infrastructure facility was damaged in Ivano-Frankivsk region as a result of an attack by enemy UAVs. Today, on September 13, no power outages are planned in Ukraine.

On September 12, no blackouts were expected either. However, due to cloudy weather, which reduced the energy efficiency of solar power plants, stabilization blackouts were introduced in Kyiv and 16 regions of Ukraine from 13:00 to midnight.