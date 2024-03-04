The share of non-performing loans in banks decreased slightly - NBU

The share of non-performing loans in Ukrainian banks slightly decreased to 36.7% in January, amid growing lending volumes and a decrease in non-performing loans by UAH 1.9 billion, the National Bank of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN reports.

"The share of non-performing loans (NPLs) in the banking sector as of February 1, 2023 amounted to 36.7%, which is 0.6 pp lower than as of January 1," the NBU said.

The volume of non-performing loans decreased by UAH 1.9 billion over the month, while the volume of loans granted by banks increased by UAH 13.4 billion, the National Bank noted.

The regulator noted that the preliminary results of the NBU's stability assessment indicate that most banks have adequately assessed their credit risk.

Prior to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the share of non-performing loans (NPLs) in Ukrainian banks had been steadily declining since 2018 (from 55% to 27% as of March 1, 2022), while the volume of loans in banks was growing.