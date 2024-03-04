The share of non-performing loans in banks decreased slightly - NBU

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 23584 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 82764 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 56532 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 242696 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 211993 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 183860 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 226106 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250464 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156375 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371911 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 193807 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 74681 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 95266 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 59980 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 52474 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 28523 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 82772 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 242710 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 194195 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 212003 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15737 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24276 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24551 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 52738 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 60245 views
The share of non-performing loans in banks decreased slightly - NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 21176 views

The share of non-performing loans in Ukrainian banks slightly decreased to 36.7% in January, as lending volumes increased and NPLs decreased by UAH 1.9 billion, and most banks adequately assessed their credit risks.

The share of non-performing loans in banks decreased slightly - NBU

The share of non-performing loans in Ukrainian banks slightly decreased to 36.7% in January, amid growing lending volumes and a decrease in non-performing loans by UAH 1.9 billion, the National Bank of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"The share of non-performing loans (NPLs) in the banking sector as of February 1, 2023 amounted to 36.7%, which is 0.6 pp lower than as of January 1," the NBU said.

The volume of non-performing loans decreased by UAH 1.9 billion over the month, while the volume of loans granted by banks increased by UAH 13.4 billion, the National Bank noted.

The regulator noted that the preliminary results of the NBU's stability assessment indicate that most banks have adequately assessed their credit risk.

Addendum

Prior to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the share of non-performing loans (NPLs) in Ukrainian banks had been steadily declining since 2018 (from 55% to 27% as of March 1, 2022), while the volume of loans in banks was growing.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14