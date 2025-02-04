The Shalimov Center told about modern approaches to cancer treatment in Ukraine

Over the past century, the mortality rate from cancer has moved from tenth to second place and is now second only to mortality from cardiovascular disease. On World Cancer Day , modern approaches to the treatment of cancer were discussed at the National Research Center of Surgery and Transplantation named after A.A. Shalimov, UNN reports.

According to the WHO, about 20 million new cases of cancer were registered in 2022 and 9.7 million were fatal. The most common cases of cancer in 2022 were lung, breast, and colorectal cancer.

"In 2050, more than 35 million new cancer cases are expected, which is 77% more than in 2022," the WHO International Agency for Research on Cancer reports.

Today is World Cancer Day: WHO forecasts and new challenges in the fight against cancer

According to the Shalimov Center, the main task of modern oncology is not only to achieve an antitumor effect, but also to ensure an adequate quality of life for the patient after treatment.

The National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantation named after A.A. Shalimov provides an effective and modern approach to the treatment of cancer, guided by international NCCN treatment protocols, according to which organ-preserving methods of surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy are used - said the Center.

They pointed out that the center of decision-making on the treatment of cancer is the multidisciplinary oncology consultation (MOC), which is a mandatory procedure in the clinical discussion of patients with neoplasms. The MOC is a team of qualified specialists of various clinical profiles of our Center who have extensive experience in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

AI can predict breast cancer risk - study

The oncology consultation team consists of oncologists, abdominal and vascular surgeons, chemotherapists, radiologists, pathologists, and narrow specialists (gastroenterologists, cardiologists, gynecologists, neurologists, etc.). The decision of the consultation is crucial for approving the patient's treatment plan and selecting further necessary diagnostic, therapeutic, and interventional measures.

Before making such a decision, the IOC carefully examines the patient's profile, the results of the examinations performed, and the patient's current state of health, as well as the risks and prognosis of the disease.

A modern pathology service with the possibility of in-depth examination of biopsy material, the introduction of the latest linear accelerator, together with a professional oncological and chemotherapy team, allows us to obtain the best clinical results.

For an appointment, please call 093-33-33-911.

The Shalimov Center spoke about the effectiveness of treatment of liver tumors using radiofrequency ablation