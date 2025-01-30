AI can predict breast cancer risk - study

Artificial intelligence can identify women at increased risk of developing breast cancer several years before diagnosis. ScienceAlert writes about this with reference to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI), UNN reports.



Five researchers from FHI, the University of California, and the University of Washington gained access to a commercial AI-based program. They conducted a retrospective analysis of mammograms of 116,495 women who participated in the Norwegian breast cancer screening program between 2004 and 2018.

In total, 1607 women developed breast cancer.

The algorithm was able to predict which women had a higher risk of developing cancer and in which breasts the disease would appear 4-6 years before the diagnosis.

We noticed that the breast that later developed cancer had about twice the risk score according to artificial intelligence than the other breast - said Solveig Hofwind, head of the cancer detection program and artificial intelligence research project.

The FHI believes that artificial intelligence can be used for early detection of breast cancer, which reduces costs and identifies the risk group more effectively.

According to the World Health Organization, 670,000 women died of breast cancer in 2022. It is the most common type of cancer among women.

In addition, in 2023, the Norwegian Cancer Detection Program launched a new project involving 140,000 women. Its goal is to test whether artificial intelligence can work as effectively, and perhaps even better, for radiologists in diagnosing cancer.

The US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy reportedthat alcohol consumption increases the risk of at least seven types of cancer, including breast, colon, and liver cancer.

