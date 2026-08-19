The Servant of the People faction supported the candidacies of Khmara and Sybiha — Arahamiia

The Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine met with the candidates for the positions of Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yevhenii Khmara and Andrii Sybiha. This was reported by People's Deputy and head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction Davyd Arakhamia, according to UNN.

Details

As the MP noted, submitting candidates for the positions of Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is exclusively the competence of the President of Ukraine. He added that the Servant of the People faction supports Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the candidates he proposed.

Arakhamia called Andrii Sybiha an "experienced diplomat, a powerful team member whom everyone knows well.

He does not need any additional recommendations; it is important to continue the work he has been doing for a long time - the MP emphasized.

At the same time, he called Yevhenii Khmara a "combat officer who has repeatedly risked his life for Ukraine and has proven himself well in military service and while performing the duties of Minister of Defense".

He outlined the priorities for the work: continuing to seize the strategic initiative, transferring the war to the enemy's territory, preserving human capital, and developing technology and the defense-industrial complex. Yevhenii Khmara supports preserving the positive achievements and the people who have proven themselves well at the Ministry of Defense. The faction shares his views and will support his candidacy in the chamber - Arakhamia concluded.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada the candidacies of Yevhenii Khmara for the position of Minister of Defense and Andrii Sybiha for the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs.