The Servant of the People faction supported the candidacies of Khmara and Sybiha — Arahamiia

$44.780.0851.830.02
ukenru
04:44 PM • 98 views
Mudra was notified of suspicion but was not detained — lawyer
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 13633 views
A Raccoon at Home: Why This Cute Animal Can Become a Serious Challenge for Its Owner
02:50 PM • 18621 views
As a result of the enemy attack on Zhytomyr, two police officers were killed and at least 20 people were injuredPhoto
01:40 PM • 18930 views
The Volkswagen driver was notified of suspicion over the crash at a bus stop in KyivPhotoVideo
11:27 AM • 24677 views
Heat of up to +37° will return later this week, forecasters say
August 19, 10:46 AM • 25983 views
The FP-7 ballistic missile with a range of up to 300 km will be ready to carry out strikes at the end of September – Fire Point CEO Iryna Terekh
August 19, 10:34 AM • 19077 views
The Verkhovna Rada appointed Yevhenii Khmara as Minister of Defense of Ukraine
August 19, 10:29 AM • 19107 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: another 103 Ukrainian soldiers have been returned from Russian captivityPhoto
August 19, 09:52 AM • 17531 views
Andrii Sybiha has headed Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the third timePhoto
August 19, 09:35 AM • 14208 views
Scandinavia’s largest arms exhibition, DALO Industry Days, has started in Denmark
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+21°
1.8m/s
46%
745mm
Popular news
Traffic accident at a bus stop in Kyiv: two dead, 4 injured, driver detainedPhotoVideoAugust 19, 07:28 AM • 16335 views
A fire covering approximately 5,000 square meters has been reported at the Progress plant, which was hit by FlamingoAugust 19, 10:13 AM • 15186 views
Which foods lower cholesterol, and which can raise it11:19 AM • 29572 views
There were not enough votes in the Verkhovna Rada to strip two MPs of their mandates11:43 AM • 8800 views
Where do gnats come from in an apartment, and how can you get rid of them quickly?02:55 PM • 14944 views
Publications
A Raccoon at Home: Why This Cute Animal Can Become a Serious Challenge for Its Owner
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 13627 views
Where do gnats come from in an apartment, and how can you get rid of them quickly?02:55 PM • 14944 views
Which foods lower cholesterol, and which can raise it11:19 AM • 29572 views
BEB reform is stalled: after the failed re-certification of its leadership, a full review and relaunch of public oversight are needed
Exclusive
August 19, 08:02 AM • 37271 views
Khmara will retire from military service to head the Ministry of Defense — when to expect the appointmentPhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 05:43 PM • 74388 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Iryna Terekh
Iryna Mudra
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Denmark
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ramina Eskhakzai announced her engagement to a servicemanPhoto03:30 PM • 7486 views
Tom Holland could earn over $100 million for the new "Spider-Man"August 19, 06:00 AM • 47119 views
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 84287 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 88800 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 95478 views
Actual
ATACMS
Gold
Technology
Bild
FIFA (video game series)

The Servant of the People faction supported the candidacies of Khmara and Sybiha — Arahamiia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3470 views

The faction met with the candidates for the positions of Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs. Servant of the People supports Zelenskyy's submissions.

The Servant of the People faction supported the candidacies of Khmara and Sybiha — Arahamiia

The Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine met with the candidates for the positions of Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yevhenii Khmara and Andrii Sybiha. This was reported by People's Deputy and head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction Davyd Arakhamia, according to UNN.

Details

As the MP noted, submitting candidates for the positions of Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is exclusively the competence of the President of Ukraine. He added that the Servant of the People faction supports Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the candidates he proposed.

Arakhamia called Andrii Sybiha an "experienced diplomat, a powerful team member whom everyone knows well.

He does not need any additional recommendations; it is important to continue the work he has been doing for a long time

- the MP emphasized.

At the same time, he called Yevhenii Khmara a "combat officer who has repeatedly risked his life for Ukraine and has proven himself well in military service and while performing the duties of Minister of Defense".

He outlined the priorities for the work: continuing to seize the strategic initiative, transferring the war to the enemy's territory, preserving human capital, and developing technology and the defense-industrial complex. Yevhenii Khmara supports preserving the positive achievements and the people who have proven themselves well at the Ministry of Defense. The faction shares his views and will support his candidacy in the chamber

- Arakhamia concluded.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada the candidacies of Yevhenii Khmara for the position of Minister of Defense and Andrii Sybiha for the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
David Arakhamia
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine