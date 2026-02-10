The secret of Catherine O'Hara's death revealed: what really led to the demise of Kevin's mother from "Home Alone"

Famous American actress Catherine O'Hara, known for her roles in the films "Home Alone," "Beetlejuice," and the series "Schitt's Creek," passed away in late January at the age of 71. According to her death certificate, released by the Los Angeles Department of Public Health, the immediate cause of her death was a pulmonary embolism, with colorectal cancer listed as the primary disease, UNN reports, citing TMZ.

Details

The document also confirms that the actress's body was cremated, and her ashes were given to her husband, Robert "Bo" Welch. It was previously reported that O'Hara was in critical condition and had been hospitalized due to breathing problems.

Catherine O'Hara gained worldwide fame through her iconic roles. Viewers remember her as the mother of Macaulay Culkin's character in the first two parts of "Home Alone," as well as for her participation in "Beetlejuice" and the series "Schitt's Creek."

By the way, after the news of the actress's death, Macaulay Culkin published an emotional tribute to his colleague and on-screen mother, expressing condolences and memories of their joint work.

Recall

