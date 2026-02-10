The secret of Catherine O'Hara's death revealed: what really led to the demise of Kevin's mother from "Home Alone"

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
09:19 AM • 9216 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 21510 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 31130 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 28601 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 26500 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 22279 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 19753 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 20208 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 30543 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 49181 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2.7m/s
57%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A24's highest-grossing film: Timothée Chalamet's "Marty Supreme" tops global box officeFebruary 10, 02:57 AM • 6734 views
Japan to join NATO's PURL initiative to support Ukraine with weaponsFebruary 10, 04:59 AM • 18489 views
Trump administration rolls back key emissions policy as part of sweeping environmental regulations overhaulFebruary 10, 05:20 AM • 6048 views
General Staff updates data on Russian losses: almost a thousand occupiers and 33 artillery systems eliminated in a dayPhotoFebruary 10, 06:01 AM • 12464 views
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne regionPhotoVideo08:49 AM • 12126 views
Publications
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 446 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 30040 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 38158 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 76203 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 97684 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
J. D. Vance
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 14853 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 16626 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 16885 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 43202 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 45282 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Starlink

The secret of Catherine O'Hara's death revealed: what really led to the demise of Kevin's mother from "Home Alone"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

Actress Catherine O'Hara died at the age of 71 at the end of January. The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism caused by colorectal cancer.

The secret of Catherine O'Hara's death revealed: what really led to the demise of Kevin's mother from "Home Alone"

Famous American actress Catherine O'Hara, known for her roles in the films "Home Alone," "Beetlejuice," and the series "Schitt's Creek," passed away in late January at the age of 71. According to her death certificate, released by the Los Angeles Department of Public Health, the immediate cause of her death was a pulmonary embolism, with colorectal cancer listed as the primary disease, UNN reports, citing TMZ.

Details

The document also confirms that the actress's body was cremated, and her ashes were given to her husband, Robert "Bo" Welch. It was previously reported that O'Hara was in critical condition and had been hospitalized due to breathing problems.

Catherine O'Hara gained worldwide fame through her iconic roles. Viewers remember her as the mother of Macaulay Culkin's character in the first two parts of "Home Alone," as well as for her participation in "Beetlejuice" and the series "Schitt's Creek."

By the way, after the news of the actress's death, Macaulay Culkin published an emotional tribute to his colleague and on-screen mother, expressing condolences and memories of their joint work.

Recall

Emmy Award winner Catherine O'Hara, known for her roles in "Home Alone" and "Schitt's Creek," died at the age of 71.

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyCultureNews of the World
Carcinoma
Film
Series
Los Angeles