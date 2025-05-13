The Russians have increased the number of shellings in the southern directions: about 900 drone strikes were recorded over the past day - Voloshyn

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 1188 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 8440 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 16722 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 47199 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

07:44 AM • 34213 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 81847 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 88758 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 85879 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 62910 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63108 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2m/s
68%
747mm
Popular news

Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

May 13, 02:42 AM • 50221 views

Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

May 13, 03:13 AM • 47411 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 31417 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

07:57 AM • 25362 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 19493 views
Publications

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

08:36 AM • 47199 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 81847 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 88758 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 116993 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 116435 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 13970 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 20223 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

07:57 AM • 26067 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 32104 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 49097 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

The Russians have increased the number of shellings in the southern directions: about 900 drone strikes were recorded over the past day - Voloshyn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 784 views

The Russian army has increased the number of attacks in the South, trying to break through to the border of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions. The number of strikes by strike UAVs has increased.

The Russians have increased the number of shellings in the southern directions: about 900 drone strikes were recorded over the past day - Voloshyn

The Russian army has intensified its activity in the Southern directions. The enemy continues to try to break through to the border of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. The number of attacks is also increasing, including with the help of strike UAVs. This was announced on the telethon by the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, reports UNN.

Details

There was no silence as such in the south, because the enemy continued both artillery shelling and kamikaze drone strikes, as well as air strikes - both with guided aerial bombs and unguided aerial missiles. He also carried out assault actions, and their number is quite high. It is different in each direction, but, for example, in Novopavlivka it is quite a large number - 24 combat clashes

- said Voloshyn.

According to the spokesman, the Novopavlivka direction is currently the "hottest", because the enemy continues shelling there and is trying to break through to the administrative border of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions with small assault groups.

A lot of enemy assault infantry has been gathered there today. These are assault units from four Russian regiments, which are trying to carry out their assault actions on a relatively small section of the combat line

- noted Voloshyn.

He added that the Russians are also trying to storm Ukrainian positions with the help of equipment, including motorcycles. However, Ukrainian soldiers, as Voloshyn emphasized, are successfully destroying the enemy, using maneuverable defense.

According to the spokesman, the enemy does not have a shortage of strike UAVs and they are actively using them. According to Voloshyn, the Russians have recently increased the number of such strikes by 20%.

Unfortunately, they have no shortages in this weaponry. And according to our intelligence, recently one of the Russian military units received a certain number of kamikaze drones. In addition, the Russians widely use drones for dropping. For example, more than 600 kamikaze drone strikes and 300 drone drops with the use of more than 400 pieces of ammunition were recorded over the past day

 - he noted.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that the situation has significantly escalated in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy is rushing to the border of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. In Kherson region, the Russians are trying to take control of the island zone, although they are suffering defeats.

In addition, in the Orikhiv direction, the enemy is trying to break through the line of combat engagement there, reach a bridgehead and seize it in order to shell Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

War
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Brent
$65.64
Bitcoin
$103,722.30
S&P 500
$5,831.31
Tesla
$316.72
Газ TTF
$35.25
Золото
$3,253.11
Ethereum
$2,511.07