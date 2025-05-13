The Russians have increased the number of shellings in the southern directions: about 900 drone strikes were recorded over the past day - Voloshyn

The Russian army has intensified its activity in the Southern directions. The enemy continues to try to break through to the border of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. The number of attacks is also increasing, including with the help of strike UAVs. This was announced on the telethon by the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, reports UNN.

Details

There was no silence as such in the south, because the enemy continued both artillery shelling and kamikaze drone strikes, as well as air strikes - both with guided aerial bombs and unguided aerial missiles. He also carried out assault actions, and their number is quite high. It is different in each direction, but, for example, in Novopavlivka it is quite a large number - 24 combat clashes - said Voloshyn.

According to the spokesman, the Novopavlivka direction is currently the "hottest", because the enemy continues shelling there and is trying to break through to the administrative border of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions with small assault groups.

A lot of enemy assault infantry has been gathered there today. These are assault units from four Russian regiments, which are trying to carry out their assault actions on a relatively small section of the combat line - noted Voloshyn.

He added that the Russians are also trying to storm Ukrainian positions with the help of equipment, including motorcycles. However, Ukrainian soldiers, as Voloshyn emphasized, are successfully destroying the enemy, using maneuverable defense.

According to the spokesman, the enemy does not have a shortage of strike UAVs and they are actively using them. According to Voloshyn, the Russians have recently increased the number of such strikes by 20%.

Unfortunately, they have no shortages in this weaponry. And according to our intelligence, recently one of the Russian military units received a certain number of kamikaze drones. In addition, the Russians widely use drones for dropping. For example, more than 600 kamikaze drone strikes and 300 drone drops with the use of more than 400 pieces of ammunition were recorded over the past day - he noted.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that the situation has significantly escalated in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy is rushing to the border of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. In Kherson region, the Russians are trying to take control of the island zone, although they are suffering defeats.

In addition, in the Orikhiv direction, the enemy is trying to break through the line of combat engagement there, reach a bridgehead and seize it in order to shell Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs.