The Russians have struck Kupiansk several times since morning, there are victims
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Kupyansk several times. As a result of the shelling, there are wounded and damages, in particular, a fire broke out in the administrative building.
The Russian army struck the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region several times in the morning. Two people were injured in the shelling, and an administrative building was also damaged. This is reported by the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.
Today, around 9:00 a.m., Russian invaders launched an artillery attack on the city of Kupyansk. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out in a private house with an area of about 100 square meters.
Preliminary, no casualties. Relevant specialized services are working at the scene.
Later, the Regional Military Administration reported that around 15:00, Russian occupiers struck the city of Kupyansk. Preliminary, the invaders used KABs.
As a result of the strike, an 85-year-old woman was injured. The victim was hospitalized with explosive injuries.
Around 15:20, the enemy struck the city using aviation. A fire broke out in a garage. A 76-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction, the Regional Military Administration reported.
At 16:00, another Russian munition hit an administrative building. A fire broke out in the building.
Reminder
In the Kharkiv region, in the Kupyansk district, an enemy FPV drone hit a служебный автомобиль, killing a 45-year-old woman and injuring four other people. Also, Russian shelling damaged houses, equipment and warehouses in the district, said Oleg Synegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram on Wednesday.