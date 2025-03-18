The Russians have concentrated considerable forces near the border with Sumy region, who participated in the Kursk region - Mysnyk
Kyiv • UNN
The spokesman of the "Siversk" operational-tactical group reported on the advance of Russian units to the border of Sumy region, who participated in the Kursk operation. The Defense Forces are strengthening the defense system.
Near the Sumy region, the advance of a significant number of Russian units that were involved in the Kursk operation is observed towards the border. The task of the Defense Forces is to strengthen the defense system as much as possible and continue to perform tasks both in the Kursk region and near the border. This was stated by the spokesman of the "Seversk" operational-tactical group, Vadym Mysnyk, on the telethon, reports UNN.
We have recorded the military presence of the enemy along the entire border before, but we did not see signs of the formation of large groups to carry out offensive actions. Of course, if the situation has changed in the adjacent territory in the Kursk region, then the enemy has concentrated a lot of forces there, and thus they have approached the state border. So, probably, these accumulated forces are meant. Our task is to strengthen our defense system as much as possible and continue to perform combat tasks both on the adjacent territory and on the border
He noted that enemy DRGs are used mainly on the flanks, where the largest accumulation of the enemy is observed, but the Defense Forces manage to detect and destroy them in a timely manner.
We have both counter-sabotage reserves and technical means for this, that is, there are all opportunities to stop this activity. In particular, I want to note that in the Chernihiv region for a long time... although the threat of such use remains, we have not observed activity
Let us remind
The command decided to withdraw forces and equipment from unfavorable positions in one of the front sectors in Donetsk region.