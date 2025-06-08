The Russians are managing to advance in the Toretsk direction - spokesman for the operational-tactical group “Luhansk”

The Russians are trying to develop their success in the direction of Yablunivka in order to further move towards Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region. In general, the occupiers are making progress in the Toretsk direction.

This was announced by Dmytro Zaporozhets, spokesman for the Luhansk operational-tactical group, on the telethon, reports UNN.

The enemy is most active in the Toretsk direction. The average daily number of assaults per week is approximately 15-16. Today, he is trying to develop his success in the direction of Yablunivka in order to further move towards the settlement of Kostiantynivka. - said Zaporozhets.

He stressed that the Toretsk direction as a whole is now the most difficult, because the enemy is focusing its main efforts on it, using any methods of fire influence, FPV drones, fiber optic drones. In addition, it conducts assault operations using motor vehicles.

When asked why the Russians are putting the most pressure on the Toretsk direction, Zaporozhets replied:

They are making progress there. Including due to the fact that the enemy has the ability to use tactical aviation, destroying any buildings, namely civilian ones, any shelters for the positions of the Defense Forces.

Zaporozhets noted that the enemy spares no resources to ensure that his occupation forces have as little resistance as possible from the Defense Forces in order to move in the direction of Yablunivka and expand their bridgehead in the direction of the settlement of Kostiantynivka.

Addition

On May 22, the OSINT project DeepState reported that Russian occupiers advanced in two more directions in the Donetsk region - in the areas of Yablunivka and Nadiivka.