The Russians are managing to advance in the Toretsk direction - spokesman for the operational-tactical group “Luhansk”

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Popular news

Border guards showed how FPV drones stopped the occupiers' breakthrough on motorcycles and buggies near Vovchansk

June 8, 12:20 AM

Elon Musk's Starlink was installed in the White House despite the risks: the security service raised the alarm

June 8, 01:57 AM

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: the enemy launched over half a thousand strikes on 16 settlements

04:12 AM

Enemy losses per day: 1120 occupiers eliminated, one aircraft and 7 missiles shot down

04:44 AM

USA: Russia is preparing a powerful strike on Ukraine as revenge for Operation "Spiderweb" - Reuters

05:17 AM
Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

08:18 AM

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM
June 7, 11:27 AM

June 7, 10:33 AM

June 6, 05:00 PM

June 6, 10:26 AM

June 5, 09:10 AM
The Russians are managing to advance in the Toretsk direction - spokesman for the operational-tactical group “Luhansk”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

The spokesman of the operational-tactical group "Luhansk" reported that the Russians are trying to develop success in the direction of Yablunivka. The situation is complicated by the active use of aviation and drones.

The Russians are managing to advance in the Toretsk direction - spokesman for the operational-tactical group “Luhansk”

The Russians are trying to develop their success in the direction of Yablunivka in order to further move towards Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region. In general, the occupiers are making progress in the Toretsk direction.

This was announced by Dmytro Zaporozhets, spokesman for the Luhansk operational-tactical group, on the telethon, reports UNN.

The enemy is most active in the Toretsk direction. The average daily number of assaults per week is approximately 15-16. Today, he is trying to develop his success in the direction of Yablunivka in order to further move towards the settlement of Kostiantynivka.

- said Zaporozhets. 

He stressed that the Toretsk direction as a whole is now the most difficult, because the enemy is focusing its main efforts on it, using any methods of fire influence, FPV drones, fiber optic drones. In addition, it conducts assault operations using motor vehicles.

When asked why the Russians are putting the most pressure on the Toretsk direction, Zaporozhets replied: 

They are making progress there. Including due to the fact that the enemy has the ability to use tactical aviation, destroying any buildings, namely civilian ones, any shelters for the positions of the Defense Forces.

Zaporozhets noted that the enemy spares no resources to ensure that his occupation forces have as little resistance as possible from the Defense Forces in order to move in the direction of Yablunivka and expand their bridgehead in the direction of the settlement of Kostiantynivka.

On May 22, the OSINT project DeepState reported that Russian occupiers advanced in two more directions in the Donetsk region - in the areas of Yablunivka and Nadiivka. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Donetsk Oblast
