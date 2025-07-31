$41.770.02
Russian attack was calculated to overload air defense, Kyiv became the main target: Zelenskyy received a report from the MIA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 576 views

President Zelenskyy reported that the night attack by the Russian Federation was calculated to overload air defense, and Kyiv became the main target. As a result of the strike, a child died, 80 people received assistance, 64 were injured, including 9 children.

Russian attack was calculated to overload air defense, Kyiv became the main target: Zelenskyy received a report from the MIA

The night attack by the Russian Federation was specifically calculated to overload the air defense system, Kyiv became the main target. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy following the report of the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, writes UNN.

Report by Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko. All services are involved to save as many people as possible after the Russian strike on Kyiv. People are being searched for under the rubble. There are survivors. Information on each name is being verified.

- Zelenskyy wrote.

The President noted that among the dead was a child, and dozens were injured in various districts of the city.

Enemy attack on Kyiv on July 31: death toll rises to 831.07.25, 12:09 • 756 views

"As of now, 80 people have received necessary assistance, 64 people were injured as a result of the strike, 50 people are in hospitals. Among the injured are nine children. Many buildings in the city are damaged: these are ordinary residential buildings, other objects - all civilian. Among the damaged objects is one of Kyiv's mosques," the President reported.

The attack was very insidious and specifically calculated to overload the air defense system. Kyiv was the main target for "Shaheds", other drones and missiles, but there is also damage in our other regions. Rescue operations will continue as long as necessary to ascertain the fate of each person. There are enough forces and means. I am grateful to everyone who works to save people and provide assistance.

- Zelenskyy reported.

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsKyiv
Ihor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv