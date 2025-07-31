Russian attack was calculated to overload air defense, Kyiv became the main target: Zelenskyy received a report from the MIA

The night attack by the Russian Federation was specifically calculated to overload the air defense system, Kyiv became the main target. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy following the report of the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, writes UNN.

Report by Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko. All services are involved to save as many people as possible after the Russian strike on Kyiv. People are being searched for under the rubble. There are survivors. Information on each name is being verified. - Zelenskyy wrote.

The President noted that among the dead was a child, and dozens were injured in various districts of the city.

Enemy attack on Kyiv on July 31: death toll rises to 8

"As of now, 80 people have received necessary assistance, 64 people were injured as a result of the strike, 50 people are in hospitals. Among the injured are nine children. Many buildings in the city are damaged: these are ordinary residential buildings, other objects - all civilian. Among the damaged objects is one of Kyiv's mosques," the President reported.