Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: death toll rises to 8 31 July 2025

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of July 31, the death toll rose to 8, Timur Tkachenko, head of the KMVA, reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

A deceased person was pulled from under the rubble of the destroyed entrance of a building in the Sviatoshynskyi district, hit by a Russian missile. As a result of the strike on this building, six people have already died, and a total of 8 in Kyiv. - Tkachenko reported.

Earlier, 7 dead and 88 injured were reported as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of July 31.

In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack has increased to 88 people