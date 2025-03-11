The Russian Federation spread fakes about Ukraine's "nuclear provocation" before negotiations in Saudi Arabia - National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Russian propaganda disseminates disinformation about an alleged provocation being prepared by Ukraine at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant. The aim of such fakes is to weaken Ukraine's position before negotiations with the USA.
On the eve of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and the USA in Saudi Arabia, Russian propaganda has once again started to spread fake news in the information space about an alleged preparation by Ukraine for a nuclear provocation. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council in Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
The National Security and Defense Council reported that Kremlin propagandists claim that the "Kyiv regime is preparing a provocation at the Kursk nuclear power plant." Such statements have no connection to reality. Moreover, this is far from the first attempt by the Russians to spread similar disinformation.
The goal of such disinformation ahead of the negotiations is to create the illusion that Ukraine actually does not want peace and is ready for any provocations to disrupt the talks. In reality, the Kremlin wants to weaken Ukraine's position before the negotiations and is trying to drive a wedge between Kyiv and Washington
