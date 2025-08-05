$41.790.03
The Russian Federation plans to form 10 new divisions by the end of the year, two have already been created - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1490 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced the Kremlin's plans to form 10 new divisions by the end of 2025. In response, Ukraine is strengthening mobilization, combat training, and the drone component, and is also successfully using DeepStrike assets.

The Russian Federation plans to form 10 new divisions by the end of the year, two have already been created - Syrskyi

The Kremlin plans to form 10 new divisions by the end of 2025, so Ukraine has no choice but to continue mobilization and improve combat training. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, as reported by UNN.

I held a meeting on the results of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in July. It was a very intense month. In the east, the Russian aggressor tried to advance almost along the entire line of combat engagement. Our troops bravely repelled enemy attacks, which use the tactic of "a thousand cuts," employing small assault groups for offensive actions. The most difficult situation is in the Pokrovsk, Dobropillia, and Novopavlivka directions. At the same time, in the North Slobozhanskyi direction, we have success in liberating the territory of Sumy Oblast, and we continue to conduct combat operations in Kursk Oblast.

- wrote Syrskyi.

He emphasized that in response to Russia's intensified shelling of rear infrastructure, peaceful cities, destruction of residential buildings, and killing of Ukrainian civilians, Ukraine is strengthening its air defense and scaling up the direction of drone-interceptors for aerial targets.

In July, we had noticeable successes in the use of DeepStrike assets - dozens of objects of the enemy's military-industrial complex were hit. Our drones and other means of destruction significantly reduced the production capabilities of the aggressor's military-industrial complex, inflicted damage on its military facilities, including warehouses of "Shaheds" and other types of weapons, military airfields and training grounds, defense, electromechanical, chemical and oil refining plants.

- added Syrskyi.

According to him, the total losses of Russians in July amounted to more than 33.2 thousand people, which is 800 people more than in the previous month.

Despite this, the enemy is increasing its grouping by 9,000 people monthly. The Russian leadership aims to form 10 new divisions by the end of the year, two have already been created. Therefore, we have no other choice but to continue mobilization measures, improve combat training, and strengthen the drone component of our troops.

- emphasized the Commander-in-Chief.

Recall

In July, Ukrainian military forces destroyed over 33,000 Russian occupiers. Despite exhausting battles, the defenders continue to relentlessly hold the defense and destroy the enemy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine