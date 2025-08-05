Russia launched a ballistic "Iskander" and 46 drones at Ukraine: 29 UAVs neutralized

Russia launched an Iskander ballistic missile and 46 drones at Ukraine on the night of August 5, with 29 drones neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 5 (from 7:00 PM on August 4), the enemy attacked with 46 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, as well as with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Bryansk region - Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 29 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north and east of the country. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

"17 UAVs were recorded hitting in the eastern direction, 1 ballistic missile, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) in 3 locations in the southern and north-eastern directions," the report states.

