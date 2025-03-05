The Russian Federation has used over 6900 munitions with chemical agents in three years of war - Ministry of Defense
Kyiv • UNN
In three years of full-scale war, the Russian Federation has used over 6900 munitions with hazardous chemical substances. About 3400 Ukrainian soldiers received medical assistance due to poisoning from unknown chemical agents.
Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine, over 6,900 cases of the use of munitions containing hazardous chemicals by Russian occupiers have been confirmed. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.
Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Russia, medical assistance has been provided to nearly 3,400 Ukrainian servicemen with signs of poisoning from an unknown chemical substance,
Recall
As previously reported by UNN, over 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been hospitalized due to poisoning from chemical substances used by the Russian Federation. Three cases turned out to be fatal.
In 2024, the USA accused Russia of using chemical weapons, specifically chloropicrin, against Ukrainian troops and imposed new sanctions on Russian organizations involved in chemical and biological weapons development programs.