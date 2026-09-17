The Russian Federation has attacked the Kyivstar company again, damaging a building containing equipment

Kyivstar said that as a result of the enemy attack on the Kyiv region, a building housing the company's equipment was damaged, UNN reports.

Today, as a result of another enemy attack in the Kyiv region, a building housing Kyivstar equipment was damaged - the statement said.

The company's employees were not injured. Kyivstar services for subscribers are being provided without changes.

The team is currently working to assess the consequences of the attack.

We remind you

On September 11 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia's escalation with jet-powered "Shaheds" was gradually becoming increasingly terrorist in nature, and the occupiers also struck the building of the Kyivstar company.