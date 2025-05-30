Russia attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic missiles and 90 drones: 56 UAVs were neutralized

Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 90 drones at Ukraine overnight, 56 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 30, the enemy attacked with 90 Shahed-type ударними UAVs and UAV-imitators of various types from the directions: Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, and also launched two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region - Russia.

"The main directions of the air strike are Kharkiv region, Odesa region and Donetsk region," the statement reads.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:00, 56 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (UAVs of other types) were neutralized in the east, south and north of the country by air defense. 26 - shot down by fire weapons, 30 - locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare - reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

"The enemy's air attack weapons were recorded in 12 locations," the statement said.

56 out of 90 Russian drones launched were neutralized over Ukraine