Russia reports shooting down 7 more drones heading towards Moscow
Kyiv • UNN
Russian air defense forces shot down seven more allegedly Ukrainian drones flying towards Moscow. This was reported by the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, reports UNN.
Details
As Sobyanin noted, Moscow was attacked by 11 drones in the last two hours. Emergency services and rescuers are working at the site of the debris. Sobyanin did not provide any other details.
At the same time, Russian "media" and Telegram channels accused Ukraine of the UAV attack on Moscow.
Recall
On Wednesday, May 21, a number of regions of the Russian Federation were under drone attack. Russian authorities reported the alleged downing of 34 drones and a temporary shutdown of mobile internet in the Tula region. It was also reported that temporary restrictions on take-off and landing were introduced at Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports.