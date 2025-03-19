The Russian Federation announced an exchange of prisoners of war using the formula 175 for 175
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced an exchange of prisoners, as a result of which Ukraine transferred 175 soldiers and 22 wounded. The United Arab Emirates helped in the exchange.
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that a prisoner exchange took place today. Ukraine received 175 Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners of war, as well as 22 seriously wounded prisoners of war, UNN reports.
On March 19, as a result of the negotiation process... 175 Russian servicemen were returned. In return, 175 Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners of war were handed over, as well as, as a gesture of goodwill, 22 seriously wounded prisoners of war who need urgent medical assistance.
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation added that the United Arab Emirates provided humanitarian mediation efforts in the return of Russian servicemen from captivity.
Representatives of the Ukrainian authorities have not yet confirmed the information about the exchange.