The Russian Embassy in Romania protests the arrest of a Russian national over an alleged sabotage attempt

The Russian Embassy in Bucharest reacted to the arrest of a Russian citizen whom Romanian law enforcement authorities suspect of attempting to organize sabotage on the country’s territory. The Russian diplomatic mission called the accusations “assumptions, speculation and fantasies,” Digi24 reports, writes UNN.

Details

Romania’s Intelligence Service said it had prevented acts of sabotage that were being planned on the country’s territory. The suspected Russian citizen was detained by DIICOT prosecutors, after which a court ordered his detention for 30 days

According to the Romanian side, the Russian national is suspected of collecting military information. He allegedly photographed and filmed sensitive sites in preparation for organizing sabotage, and his activities may have been coordinated from Russian territory.

The Russian Embassy rejected the accusations

The Russian diplomatic mission stated that the published materials allegedly contained no specific evidence of the detainee’s illegal activities or of the involvement of the Russian authorities.

The embassy also stated that the Russian national had allegedly become “the victim of a new provocation” aimed at intensifying anti-Russian sentiment in Romania. Moscow requested a meeting with the detainee and said it was ready to provide him with consular and legal assistance.

The Russian citizen was detained on September 8. He has a residence permit in Romania, and on September 10 the Romanian prosecutor’s office officially notified the Russian Embassy of his arrest.

A Russian national detained in Romania for preparing sabotage