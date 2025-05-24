The Russian army lost another 1130 of its soldiers at the front in a day

Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1130 Russian invaders in a day, and also destroyed 11 tanks, 47 armored fighting vehicles, 36 artillery systems, 5 MLRS, and 2 air defense systems. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 05/24/25 are approximately:

personnel - 979830 (+1130) people eliminated

tanks - 10852 (+11)

combat armored vehicles - 22622 (+47)

artillery systems - 28201 (+36)

MLRS - 1395 (+5)

air defense equipment - 1169 (+2)

aircraft - 372 (0)

helicopters - 336 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 37177 (+232)

cruise missiles - 3197 (0)

ships / boats - 28 (0)

submarines - 1 (0)

vehicles and tankers - 49639 (+232)

special equipment - 3895 (0)

Data are being updated.

Let us remind you

During the day, May 23, 150 combat engagements took place on the front. The enemy launched 50 air strikes, dropped 80 KABs, used 1291 kamikaze drones and carried out 4204 shellings.

